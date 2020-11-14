Ranveer Singh shares anniversary wish for his ‘gudiya’ Deepika Padukone

What do you think of their looks? (Source: Ranveer Singh/Instagraam)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are celebrating their second anniversary and the actors shared lovely photographs of theirs to mark this day. Much like their wedding, they can be seen wearing outfits from designer Sabyasachi.

Padukone was spotted in a lovely floral printed ensemble which bore the designer’s characteristic design. She teamed the kurti with a matching dupatta and accessorised the look with simple hoopla earrings. She completed it with hair tied in a neat knot.

Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a rather unstated outfit which consisted of a matching kurta and a contrasting waistcoat. Sharing the photos, Padukone wrote, “Two peas in a pod…Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me…” While Singh wrote, “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, मेरी गुड़िया @deepikapadukone”

Padukone was also seen in a Sabyasachi ensemble for Diwali. This was a far more elaborate outfit and the anarkali was encrusted with sequins. But the floral motifs were in place. The look was accessorised with stunning earrings and completed with smokey eyes and hair tied in a neat knot.

While Diwali photos are still to come, we can already say that this could be one of our favourite looks. The actor has been a long loyalist of the designer and there have been several instances in the past where she wore his creations. On her wedding, she was seen in a lovely red lehenga. Singh was seen in a colour coordinated red sherwani. Both were wearing the designer’s creations.

