In pictures: A look at Ranveer Singh’s bold and quirky style

Ranveer Singh has an impeccable sense of style, each of his looks is proof. With a riot of colours mixed with quirky prints and his vivacious personality, the actor’s fashion choices are bound to catch your attention. Thus, it was no surprise that he made a statement with his looks for the promotion of his latest release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

He aced this multicoloured three-piece suit featuring geometric patterns. The ensemble was styled with a pair of bright red shoes, a gold chain, and red-tinted sunglasses.

Trust Ranveer to carry floral prints with effortless ease. He wore a black blazer with white floral prints teamed with matching trousers. He accessorised the look with a long pearl neckpiece, black slides and sunglasses.

In this look, the Padmavat actor can be seen wearing a pink ensemble consisting of an oversized shirt featuring funky prints and a pair of matching flared trousers.

Looking dapper as ever, he also wore an off-white textured blazer with a pair of matching pants. Black boots, sunglasses, and a neckpiece rounded off his look.

Giving beachy vibes, he adorned an easy-breezy multicoloured shirt and pants featuring nature motifs.

Ranveer kept it stylish in a purple shirt featuring white flower prints and teamed it with matching velvet trousers. A layered pearl neckpiece and a hat completed his look.

