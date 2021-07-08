Ranveer Singh brings velvet back in fashion; carries a sling bag at the airport

July 8, 2021 5:30:15 pm
One can trust Ranveer Singh to never play safe. The actor who celebrated his birthday on July 6 was spotted at the airport recently, and as always has broken the internet with his outfit.
The Padmaavat actor was seen in a tangy red sweatshirt with a hoodie. But it is the choice of pants that really has our attention — brown, baggy, velvet pants.
The actor is known for his outlandish fashion choices but teaming velvet pants with a jersey jacket is pushing the boundaries even by his standards.
He completed the look with hair swept back, oversized shades, chunky sneakers and a handkerchief tied as a mask. And of course, there was a sling bag. Check out the pictures here.
Ranveer Singh at the airport is our favourite kind of celebrity spotting. For instance, he was once spotted wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble which consisted of a polka-dotted shirt and multi-hued striped pants. This was further accessorised with matching headgear and a quirky pair of shades. One should also not miss those pink-coloured shoes.
In another instance, he was seen looking dapper in a cool blue turtleneck sweater, which he paired with plaid grey pants. This was teamed with a black overcoat, giving us an authentic English winter look. He went a step ahead and accessorised it with a fedora and blue shades.
What do you think of his looks?
