Ranveer Singh brings velvet back in fashion; carries a sling bag at the airport

What do you think of his latest airport look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

One can trust Ranveer Singh to never play safe. The actor who celebrated his birthday on July 6 was spotted at the airport recently, and as always has broken the internet with his outfit.

The Padmaavat actor was seen in a tangy red sweatshirt with a hoodie. But it is the choice of pants that really has our attention — brown, baggy, velvet pants.

The actor is known for his outlandish fashion choices but teaming velvet pants with a jersey jacket is pushing the boundaries even by his standards.

Ranveer Singh turned heads at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

He completed the look with hair swept back, oversized shades, chunky sneakers and a handkerchief tied as a mask. And of course, there was a sling bag. Check out the pictures here.

The actor was seen carrying a sling bag with his ensemble. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh at the airport is our favourite kind of celebrity spotting. For instance, he was once spotted wearing a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble which consisted of a polka-dotted shirt and multi-hued striped pants. This was further accessorised with matching headgear and a quirky pair of shades. One should also not miss those pink-coloured shoes.

Ranveer Singh at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

No one challenges gender stereotypes in fashion like Ranveer Singh does. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In another instance, he was seen looking dapper in a cool blue turtleneck sweater, which he paired with plaid grey pants. This was teamed with a black overcoat, giving us an authentic English winter look. He went a step ahead and accessorised it with a fedora and blue shades.

Ranveer Singh looking dapper at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranveer Singh looking dapper at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of his looks?