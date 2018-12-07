Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception: PV Sindhu looks lovely in a pale pink Anamika Khanna lehenga

While their wedding was a private affair, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception, held at Bengaluru, was a lavish one. Friends and well wishers poured in at city’s Leela Palace Hotel on Wednesday evening to wish the couple. Among them, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu was spotted wishing the couple love and luck.

The ace badminton player could be seen wearing a heavily embroidered pale pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna. Styled by Bornali Talukdar, the ensemble was teamed with a matching dupatta and accessorised with a statement neckpiece, earrings and maang tika. With hair neatly parted at the side, a bright lipshade and dewy make-up rounded out the look.

Dietician Pooja Makhija was also seen at the reception. Makhija, who happily posed with the couple, looked lovely in a heavilly embellished lehenga.

When it came to the couple, it was difficult to look away from them. Both wore ethnic on their reception and looked like royalty. Singh looked absolutely dapper in a gorgeous black sherwani from Rohit Bal. We really liked the intricate golden embroidery on it. Padukone, on the other hand, looked ethereal in a golden kanjeevaram gifted by her mother. Styled by designer Sabyasachi, the look was complemented with a heavy jewellery set, thickly-lined eyes, red lipstick and hair styled in a centre-parted bun.

The couple tied the knot in Italy on November 14 and 15. Fans are eagerly awaiting for the reception in Mumbai.