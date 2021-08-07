Ranveer Singh pulls off an all-blue look, from t-shirt to shoes; see pics

Ranveer Singh likes to experiment with his looks. (Source: ranveersingh/Instagram)

Ranveer Singh is known for his unconventional, quirky fashion choices. In comparison, his latest look may not seem equally offbeat. While it was nothing similar to his headline-grabbing fashion choices, we could not help but appreciate how stylish he looked.

The 83 actor opted for an all-blue ensemble, from tee to shoes. He wore a sleeveless crew neck powder blue tee, flaunting his biceps. He teamed it with a pair of joggers with ruched hem, in a slightly darker blue shade.

Ranveer went ahead and paired the outfit with blue sneakers as well. He captioned the post with a blue heart emoji. He completed the look with trimmed beard and his quintessential panache.

Earlier, the actor turned heads in a Gucci monogrammed ensemble with oversized shades and a layered pearl necklace, giving major retro vibes.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh brings velvet back in fashion; carries a sling bag at the airport

Ranveer also left netizens impressed with his androgynous look in a shiny Gucci jersey and pants. Channelling Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, he completed the look with a chunky gold necklace, long dark hair and beard, and a red hat.