Ranveer Singh is defying gender stereotypes, one outfit at a time

If there is one male actor who is single-handedly defying gender stereotypes in fashion, it has to be Ranveer Singh. There indeed has been an evident change in the way actors are making an effort to style their wardrobe, but no one really goes as far as the Padmaavat actor does. His recent appearances serve as telling examples of his gender-fluid fashion choices.

The actor was recently spotted at the airport donning a Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble which consisted a polka-dot shirt teamed with a multi-hued stripe pants. Knowing the actor, he most certainly did not stop here. He completed the look with a quirky shades and a matching headgear.

Ranveer Singh at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

No one challenges gender stereotypes in fashion like Ranveer Singh does. (Source: Varinder Chawla) No one challenges gender stereotypes in fashion like Ranveer Singh does. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In another look, also at the airport, Ranveer was seen stepping out in an ensemble which we had seen actor Reese Witherspoon wear before. The outfit from the latest Adidas x Ivy Park capsule collection was received by her as a gift from singer Beyoncé. She had shared the video later.

You can always discuss and dissect who wore it better but one must give it to the 83 actor for being so enviously comfortable in his own skin.

