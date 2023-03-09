Ranna Gill: ‘Fashion is more inclusive now; you see all bodies, genders, and races being celebrated’

One of the pioneer members of the Indian fashion industry, Ranna Gill is a name to reckon with. Known for creating designs for the modern woman, the ace fashion designer’s journey “has been one filled with incredible achievements, a powerful narrative and is a source of inspiration to many”, as her website rightly states. Admired for her Indo-Western collections, Gill is all set to showcase her latest collection at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week on March 12.

Ahead of the same, we caught up with the leading contemporary designer to know more about her latest offering, which is vibrant, classic, and “inspired by the blissful beauty of the blooming landscapes.” During the conversation, she also opened up about the Indian fashion industry, its evolution, being a designer in India, and the trends she thinks will make it big in 2023. Read the edited excerpts below:

Tell us about your latest collection, and in what ways is it different from your previous ones.

As a ready-to-wear brand, we are known for our contemporary styles and signature prints; and our latest collection Casa Dei Fiori is all that and yet elevated. We are moving from classic day wear to evening ensembles, and it’s an extravagant affair.

Florals, however, have been around for ages; what made you play with the pattern for Casa dei Fiori, and how have you kept it unique?

Florals in fashion have always been iconic, it carries a sense of romanticism and femininity. Different hues and forms of flowers can evoke different emotions. Casa Dei Fiori is lively and uplifting, from vibrant tones of coral bouquets to begonias in shades of sunset, they exude vivacity. We have incorporated 3D embroidery with floral appliques, with pops of florals blooming out of silhouettes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranna Gill (@rannagill)

You have been a part of the fashion industry for many years now, what have been your biggest learnings?

Ranna Gill has a decade of legacy in the Indian fashion industry, it’s a testament to the love and loyalty of our patrons. We are always listening to our customers and growing with them. Our design language is evolving too. And through our experience, we can share that connection and creativity are pivotal to the brand.

Alternatively, in what ways has the industry changed and how would you describe these changes?

With the internet and increased accessibility, people are a lot more expressive with their style. There is no dearth of great fashion content, and it’s more inclusive now. You see all bodies, genders, and races celebrated and it’s a positive change for fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranna Gill (@rannagill)

What, according to you, is the most challenging thing about being a fashion designer in India; any limitations you feel?

India has such a history of fashion and textiles, it’s an amazing playground for any creative, there are more opportunities and inspiration than limitations.

In a similar vein, how would you rate/describe the Indian fashion industry on a global scale? What do you think it lacks, and where do you feel it scores above its counterparts?

It’s a good time for Indian fashion, our creativity is getting international recognition and more and more designers are representing modern India. It would be unfair to rate or compare, the future is about collaboration, not competition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranna Gill (@rannagill)

Over the years, your creations have been worn by several celebrities. Who do you feel carries them off the best?

Every woman brings their own charm and personality to the outfit they wear. We love seeing our designs on these talented ladies and they are all brilliant.

Celebrities and runways go hand in hand. But, what is your opinion of a showstopper — have you ever felt they take away from the creations by becoming the limelight, instead of the designer/their works?

It adds a touch of spectacle and grandeur, which always helps in reaching more people. But that doesn’t mean we leave our creativity and design on the back burner. Consumers are also very savvy and can see through a gimmick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranna Gill (@rannagill)

What trends do you anticipate will make it big in 2023?

This year we are seeing a lot of metallics, sheer, and feminine silhouettes. But there is also soft grunge and denim, so something for everyone.

The Milan, London, Paris, and New York Fashion Weeks just culminated. What trends stood out for you?

Flower rosettes, striking bold colours, and the metallics are going nowhere.

