Rani Mukerji repeats a Sabyasachi sari and looks radiant this time around

Of late Rani Mukherji has not been very impressive with her sartorial choices. The Hichki actor was recently spotted wearing a golden anarkali from Sabyasachi at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement and yet again left fashion critics unimpressed. But the same cannot be said when she was spotted at NBT Utsav Award, yesterday where she was felicitated for her contribution in promoting culture, art and language through her performances.

The actor was seen clad in a biege Sabyasachi sari with embellished pallu for the occasion. She teamed that up with matching blouse and accessorised with jhumkas. Soft curls and pink lips rounded out her look. We liked this look of hers more than her many previous outings and the actor does look radiant this time.

Needless to say, the actor had worn the same sari way back in 2014 when she, along with the designer had flagged off the India Couture Week. Back then she had teamed it up with a black blouse. Smokey eyes and the rose in the hair had added an element of drama to the ensemble that was conspicuously missing this time around. But everything said and done, Mukherji does look elegant.

As is well known, Mukerji is a hardcore loyalist of Sabyasachi and have been spotted at various occasions donning outfits by him.

