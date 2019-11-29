Rani Mukherji or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who wore this Sabyasachi sheer sari better?

Who do you think looked better? (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) Who do you think looked better? (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Rani Mukherji, who is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Mardaani 2, was spotted in a white Sabyasachi sari recently. The sheer sari was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, bright red lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and hair neatly tied in a bun which was adorned with flowers. It was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from the designer himself.

The sari (rather the entire look), lovely that it is, reminded us of what Priyanka Chopra Jonas had worn for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Paris wedding earlier this year. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor had looked lovely in the pink sheer sari from the designer. It was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with an elaborate bun adorned with pink roses, and accessorised with a gold chain with a diamond pendant and nude make-up palette.

This, however, is not the first time. Prior to this, the Black actor was spotted wearing a floral printed kurta which was teamed with a matching churidar and a sheer dupatta. Few days back, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing something similar as he visited the Golden Temple with wife Deepika Padukone. They were celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

The power couple opted for traditional Indian wear for the occasion. (Express Photo: APH Images)

