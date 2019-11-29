Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Rani Mukherji or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who wore this Sabyasachi sheer sari better?

Rani Mukerji was recently seen in a sheer white Sabyasachi sari. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too was seen wearing a similar sari. Who do you think looked better?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 29, 2019 7:27:38 am
rani mukerji, priyanka chopra, rani mukerji, priyanka chopra sabysachi sari, ranveer singh, rani mukerji mardaani promotions, rani mukerji sabyasachi, rani mukerji sabyasachi, indian express, indian express news Who do you think looked better? (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Rani Mukherji, who is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Mardaani 2, was spotted in a white Sabyasachi sari recently. The sheer sari was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes, bright red lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and hair neatly tied in a bun which was adorned with flowers. It was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from the designer himself.

 

The sari (rather the entire look), lovely that it is, reminded us of what Priyanka Chopra Jonas had worn for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Paris wedding earlier this year. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor had looked lovely in the pink sheer sari from the designer. It was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The look was rounded out with an elaborate bun adorned with pink roses, and accessorised with a gold chain with a diamond pendant and nude make-up palette.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas picks a Sabyasachi sheer sari for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ Paris wedding

 

This, however, is not the first time. Prior to this, the Black actor was spotted wearing a floral printed kurta which was teamed with a matching churidar and a sheer dupatta. Few days back, Ranveer Singh was seen wearing something similar as he visited the Golden Temple with wife Deepika Padukone. They were celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Ranveer Singh or Rani Mukerji: Who wore this Sabyasachi outfit better?

 

ranveer deepika amritsar photos The power couple opted for traditional Indian wear for the occasion. (Express Photo: APH Images)

Who do you think looked better?

