Rani Mukerji’s sari explained: Why green and zari don’t automatically make a Paithani

Paithani, a protected heritage textile unique to Maharashtra, received its official Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2010. Primarily woven in the Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) district and the Yeola taluka of Nashik district, the saris have a distinct look that you simply cannot miss. So when Rani Mukerji stunned in a dark green zari kattam kanchi (Kanjivaram) silk sari, and it was mistaken for a Paithani, we reached out to experts to figure out what makes a Paithani sari so unique.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Yash Sahu, Academic Lead & Design Faculty at IMS Design and Innovation Academy, Noida, says that the biggest misconception is that Paithani is a colour or a particular ‘look ‘. But in reality, a Paithani is identified by its weaving technique, silk, zari, motifs and the way the pallu and border are constructed.

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Common identifiers

Nien Siao, Dean, JS Institute of Design, New Delhi, says that traditionally, Paithani is woven using fine mulberry silk with zari work.

“One of its defining characteristics is its tapestry-style handweaving technique. The decorative motifs are not printed or simply embroidered onto the finished fabric. Instead, they are painstakingly created during the weaving process itself, with coloured threads interlocked by hand using small bobbins traditionally known as kakda,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, the pallu and borders are particularly important identifiers of Paithani.

“Its visual vocabulary includes motifs such as the mor or peacock, lotus, mango, muniya or parrot, asawali floral forms and other nature-inspired elements. Several of these motifs also reflect the broader artistic and cultural vocabulary of Maharashtra, including influences associated with the art of the Ajanta and Ellora caves,” she further elaborates.

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A pure silk Paithani sari. (Source: Instagram/@houseofhind) A pure silk Paithani sari. (Source: Instagram/@houseofhind)

Another common misconception, Sahu says, is that more zari means a more authentic Paithani. A sari can look extremely rich and still not be a Paithani.

And the dark green misconception is probably the easiest myth to correct. Green is certainly seen in traditional Paithani colour palettes, but colour alone has absolutely no power to authenticate the sari. “You can make a dark green sari in powerloom polyester, in machine-made silk, or in another weaving tradition altogether. It doesn’t become Paithani because you add a golden border,” Sahu reiterates.

ALSO READ | Why the story of the sari is as complex as its pleats

Where does Paithani actually come from?

The name itself gives us a major clue. Siao says that Paithani takes its name from Paithan, an ancient town on the banks of the Godavari in present-day Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district of Maharashtra. “Known in antiquity as Pratishthana, the town served as the capital of the Satavahana dynasty and emerged as an important centre for trade and textile production. The weave is believed to have originally been known as Pratishthani, eventually evolving into the name Paithani,” she tells indianexpress.com.

According to her, Paithani was historically regarded as Dev Vastra, or “cloth of the Gods”, reflecting the cultural and ceremonial significance associated with the textile.

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Over the centuries, the craft received patronage from several ruling dynasties.

“The Satavahanas supported organised communities of weavers, while later dynasties, including the Yadavas, contributed to the evolution of its brocade traditions. Paithani continued to receive patronage during the Mughal period, but it was under the Peshwas in the 18th century that the textile experienced one of its most significant periods of prominence,” she further elaborated.