Mardaani 2 promotions: Rani Mukerji’s T-shirt looks like a sports jersey

Rani Mukerji is off lately disappointing us with her fashion game. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Rani Mukerji is off lately disappointing us with her fashion game. (Photo: APH Images/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Rani Mukherji usually sticks to basics — but her recent fashion outings have somehow failed to impress us. And her latest look left us feeling confused and well, disappointed. Budy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Mardaani 2, the actor was seen in a champagne gold T-shirt that was teamed with a pair of white trousers featured golden stripes at either sides.

The golden T-shirt was a little too much. (Photo: APH Images) The golden T-shirt was a little too much. (Photo: APH Images)

While we like the golden stilettos the ensemble was teamed with, it just did not help elevate the look — rather added to the bling. Hair tied in a ponytail, oversized pair of sunglasses, red lipstick and smokey eyes rounded out the look.

The round oversized glasses didn’t look enticing either. (Photo: APH Images) The round oversized glasses didn’t look enticing either. (Photo: APH Images)

Prior to this, she was seen in a look which left us a tad bit underwhelmed. Check out the pictures below.

Rani Mukerji was seen promoting Mardaani 2 in New Delhi recently. (Photo: APH Images) Rani Mukerji was seen promoting Mardaani 2 in New Delhi recently. (Photo: APH Images)

The actor was seen in a dark blue hooded knitwear, which was teamed with a pair of blue denims and chunky sneakers. To pull her look together, she left her hair open, and opted for pink lipstick, minimal eyeliner and oversized glasses, which we feel was not really needed.

The oversized sunglasses did not help elevate the look. (Photo: APH Images) The oversized sunglasses did not help elevate the look. (Photo: APH Images)

What do you think of her looks?

