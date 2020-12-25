Ranbir-Alia to tie the knot in 2021: Here are all the times they made for a fashionable couple

After much speculation, actor Ranbir Kapoor indirectly announced his marriage plans with Alia Bhatt, and we couldn’t be more elated! While we really hope to see a few pictures of the couple — here are some instances when the two made for a magnificently fashionable couple! Check out all these pictures!
The couple has been spotted many times in traditional wear and needless to say– they rock the look. Here Bhatt can be seen in a floral print sari from Manish Malhotra which was styled minimally while Kapoor opted for a pale blue kurti set with Nehru jacket.
The contrasting tones of their ensemble only makes the overall look better — don’t you agree? Here the Highway actor looks gorgeous in a lime green lehenga from Sabyasachi which looks regal as ever. On the other hand, the Tamasha actor keeps it monochromatic with a white sherwani an black pyjamas.
Seen here promoting their upcoming film Bhramastra — they looked lovely in the traditional look. The picturesque snapshot shows them looking up in the sky. Donning a blue kurta Kapoor went for a white Nehru jacket while Bhatt opted for a simple floral Anarkali in green.
They both seamlessly kept it casual. Ranbir Kapoor could be seen in a classic denim jacket with a white T-shirt and beige chinos while Alia looked pretty in a checkered print dress with cut-out detailing on the waist.
While the couple has been seen numerous times at the airport — hands down, this has to be our favourite airport look. Alia’s look, however, steals the show with an olive green co-ord set and matching face mask while Ranbir Kapoor went for a checkered shirt with a puffer jacket and denim.
What do you think of her looks?
