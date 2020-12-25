Ranbir-Alia to tie the knot in 2021: Here are all the times they made for a fashionable couple

After much speculation, actor Ranbir Kapoor indirectly announced his marriage plans with Alia Bhatt, and we couldn’t be more elated! While we really hope to see a few pictures of the couple — here are some instances when the two made for a magnificently fashionable couple! Check out all these pictures!

The couple aces traditional wear with elegance. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple aces traditional wear with elegance. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple has been spotted many times in traditional wear and needless to say– they rock the look. Here Bhatt can be seen in a floral print sari from Manish Malhotra which was styled minimally while Kapoor opted for a pale blue kurti set with Nehru jacket.

What do you think about this look? (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram) What do you think about this look? (Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

The contrasting tones of their ensemble only makes the overall look better — don’t you agree? Here the Highway actor looks gorgeous in a lime green lehenga from Sabyasachi which looks regal as ever. On the other hand, the Tamasha actor keeps it monochromatic with a white sherwani an black pyjamas.

They were seen on the sets of their upcoming film. (Photo: Prabhat Kumar Verma) They were seen on the sets of their upcoming film. (Photo: Prabhat Kumar Verma)

Seen here promoting their upcoming film Bhramastra — they looked lovely in the traditional look. The picturesque snapshot shows them looking up in the sky. Donning a blue kurta Kapoor went for a white Nehru jacket while Bhatt opted for a simple floral Anarkali in green.

They both seamlessly kept it casual. Ranbir Kapoor could be seen in a classic denim jacket with a white T-shirt and beige chinos while Alia looked pretty in a checkered print dress with cut-out detailing on the waist.

While the couple has been seen numerous times at the airport — hands down, this has to be our favourite airport look. Alia’s look, however, steals the show with an olive green co-ord set and matching face mask while Ranbir Kapoor went for a checkered shirt with a puffer jacket and denim.

