Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar: Who wore what at the Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow event

The recently concluded Forbes India Tycoons of Tomorrow Award ceremony in Mumbai saw some Bollywood A-listers attending the event looking glamorous as ever. While Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, both picked bright outfits for the night, Bhumi Pednekar and Rani Mukerji kept it elegant in black. Here’s a roundup of who wore what:

Ranveer Singh

When it comes to donning bright colours, trust Ranveer Singh to pull it off with ease. Stylist Nitasha Gaurav picked a fuschia pink suit from Sunil Mehra that was teamed with a black shirt and matching shoes. As if the vibrancy of the outfit was not enough, he added some zing to it with a polka dotted tie and square glasses.

Rani Mukerji

The Hichki actor opted for a black kurti that was teamed with brocade pants, both from Raw Mango. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her outfit with a pair of black heels and a statement watch. A neutral make-up palette with light smokey eyes rounded off her look well.

Ranbir Kapoor

Wearing a pair of black jeans and a matching tee, he spruced up his look by layering his outfit with a shiny pastel-hued jacket.

Bhumi Pednekar

The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor looked glamorous in a black graphic waistcoat and slit skirt from Nikhil Thampi. Sukriti Grover, who curated the look accessorised her outfit with drop earrings from Minerali Store and black strappy heels from Truffle Collection. A nude make-up palette with thickly-lined eyes gave finishing touches to her look.

Vicky Kaushal

The Manmarziyaan actor, who picked up the Icon of Excellence Award at the event looked dapper in a black printed outfit that was teamed with a pair of moccasins.

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

