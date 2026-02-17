The two things Ranbir will never wear to a Kapoor family dinner: ‘…because there’s so much food’

When it comes to personal style, Ranbir Kapoor’s can be described as laidback, effortless, and uber cool. The Rockstar actor likes to layer and stick to basic yet functional pieces, playing around with accessories — a pair of chic sunglasses or chunky sneakers to elevate his look. From calling his mother, Neetu Kapoor, the best-dressed person he knows to sharing strong opinions on pairing casual footwear with Indian clothes, Kapoor shared his fashion mantra during a recent conversation.

When it comes to essentials, Ranbir Kapoor swears by a “basic white tee, fitted jeans, a white sneaker and a nice cap”. According to him, “underdressed is better than being overdressed”. He believes in simplicity and comfort over luxury, and the importance of a good fit.

Talking about the two things he would not wear to a typical Kapoor family dinner, he told Vogue India, “White, because there’s so much food, you will definitely stain your clothes. Nothing too tight, as you will be eating a lot. Preferably loose pants and a loose t-shirt.”

Maintain basic hygiene and keep your haircut and styling neat. (Source: Instagram/@arks) Maintain basic hygiene and keep your haircut and styling neat. (Source: Instagram/@arks)

What to keep in mind

According to Kamlesh Salvi, a fashion and lifestyle content creator, here are some key tips for styling:

Tailor your fittings

Get everything adjusted to your size and shape. Whatever clothes you are wearing, shirts, pants, jackets, or blazers, they have to fit perfectly. A well-fitted suit gives you a more professional appearance and conveys power and self-care, which is desirable.

Ditch the logos

It is not mandatory to put on branded t-shirts. If you style it correctly, you can make a simple t-shirt look elegant. Luxury comes from within, and it is far from dazzling. Be subtle. Invest in high-quality t-shirts. Collared tees will help enhance your masculinity.

Grooming is key

Maintain basic hygiene and keep your haircut and styling neat. You can shave or shape your beard. Apply moisturiser to your face after washing it. Everyone likes to smell fantastic, so choose a scent that complements your style and personality.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Is Gen Z dressing for themselves or the algorithm?

Classic is dependable

Assume that you are in a meeting and your coworkers stare at the print on your shirt. It may have too many colours, or it is an unusual print. While such attention is beneficial, it is preferable to direct that focus to your overall appearance. Sharp-dressing accomplishes this. It balances, rather than amplifies, your whole persona.

Crisp, clean shirts are classic and enduring. They never go out of fashion. Classic plain shirts and tees with simple patterns and light colours suit a wide range of looks, creating a balanced look.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.