Ranbir Kapoor looks dapper in textured silk bandhgala (pics inside)

Ranbir Kapoor has a distinct sense of style. While the actor may not make a lot of public appearances, the few times that he does, he always leaves us spellbound.

A purveyor of fashion with an affinity towards the traditional, the Tamasha star recently stepped out in a black bandhgala suit by fashion designer Sabyasachi. The couturier took to Instagram to share a few snapshots and share details. Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Ranbir wore a textured silk bandhgala with classic Sabyasachi monogram buttons to the book launch of Raj Kapoor: The Master At Work, held at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

It event coincided with his grandfather, Raj Kapoor’s 97th birth anniversary and was also attended by the late director’s eldest son Randhir Kapoor.

The traditional bandhgala, a classic choice for the event, was perfectly styled by Samidha Wangnoo with a printed pocket square and a white shirt. The stylist also shared some pictures on social media. Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌟Samidha Wangnoo🌟 (@samidha.wangnoo)

With the festive and wedding season upon us, we thoroughly recommend taking fashion inspiration from Ranbir. The perfect formal outfit for every occasion, this bandhgala is sure to spark off conversations wherever you wear it!

Let us know what you think of the outfit.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!