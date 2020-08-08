Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: The bride looked like a dream in an embroidered lehenga

Miheeka Bajaj looked sensational in her embroidered wedding lehenga. (Source: 8573_alluashusweety/Instagram) Miheeka Bajaj looked sensational in her embroidered wedding lehenga. (Source: 8573_alluashusweety/Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s much-awaited wedding is finally being held tonight, August 8, 2020.

For the wedding, Miheeka donned an intricately embroidered cream and golden lehenga. The bride looked gorgeous in the exquisite wedding outfit, teamed with a heavily embroidered red dupatta.

Miheeka Bajaj paired her lehenga with an embroidered red dupatta. (Source: r8573_alluashusweety/Instagram) Miheeka Bajaj paired her lehenga with an embroidered red dupatta. (Source: r8573_alluashusweety/Instagram)

Miheeka’s wedding lehenga has been designed by Anamika Khanna, according to Times of India. It took 10,000 man hours to design the ensemble featuring hand done zardosi with chikankari and gold metalwork with a woven golden dupatta.

Miheeka paired the lehenga with a heavy neckpiece and jhumkas, along with a trendy mathapatti, nath and kalirey. She completed the look with kohl eyes, nude lipstick and hair neatly tied in a bun. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Tamann Rooz.

Rana Daggubati opted for a traditional kurta and pancha. (Source: thappuledhu.bammardhi/Instagram) Rana Daggubati opted for a traditional kurta and pancha. (Source: thappuledhu.bammardhi/Instagram)

Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati complemented Miheeka’s look in a cream kurta and pancha. The couple’s ensemble turned out to be a perfect blend of elegance and style.

