Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj pre-wedding bash: A look at the bride-to-be’s jewellery

Rana Daggubati and fiancee Miheeka Bajaj have started their pre-wedding celebrations, a glimpse of which they gave on social media. For the occasion, Miheeka, an interior designer, donned an intricately embroidered mint green lehenga designed by Jayanti Reddy.

Besides pairing the pre-wedding lehenga with a matching face mask, she also wore some exquisite couture jewellery from Krsala.

The bride-to-be was seen wearing an elegant neckpiece — a jadau mala encrusted with polkis, rubies and pink tourmalines crafted in 18-karat gold.

Jadau is a technique of jewellery-making where pure gold is heated and beaten to make it malleable. It is then shaped into a frame and studded with precious stones without using any external adhesive or carving. The art form was introduced to India by the Mughals. It came to be one of the most popular styles of gold jewellery in Rajasthan and Gujarat, according mygoldguide.in. Making this kind of jewellery requires immense precision and dedication; just setting four to five stones on gold could take up to a day.

The maang tika, on the other hand, was designed with specially cut rubies and polkis, and jadau tips embedded with polkis and round pink tourmalines. She also wore an intricate jadau bracelet with polkis set in 22-karat gold. She opted for subtle makeup by Tamanna Rooz.

The couple celebrated their engagement on May 21, 2020, where Miheeka wore a Jayanti Reddy Kanjeevaram sari and a deep pink blouse with intricate silver metallic threadwork.

