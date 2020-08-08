Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj pose in gorgeous outfits for their mehendi ceremony

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj recently held their mehendi ceremony. (Source:reelsandframes/Instagram) Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj recently held their mehendi ceremony. (Source:reelsandframes/Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to get married. Before the main wedding event, the couple held their mehendi ceremony recently.

For the occasion, the bride-to-be wore a custom-made raspberry pink lehenga and jacket by Arpita Mehta. The intricately embroidered bright ensemble seemed a perfect fit for the special day. The jacket, well-fitted around the waist, accentuated her figure while the plunging neckline and dori design on the back added to the oomph.

Miheeka Bajaj looked pretty in a pink lehenga. (Source: reelsandframes/Instagram) Miheeka Bajaj looked pretty in a pink lehenga. (Source: reelsandframes/Instagram)

Miheeka teamed the lehenga with a mang teeka by Krsala Jewellery, made with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold. Her earring featured Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold.

Miheeka posed in a lehenga with dori design on the back. (Source: arpitamehtaofficial/Instagram) Miheeka posed in a lehenga with dori design on the back. (Source: arpitamehtaofficial/Instagram)

The gorgeous bride-to-be completed her look with kohl eyes and bright lipstick. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Tamanna Rooz. Miheeka left her hair open.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, looked dapper in a Kunal Rawal beige kurta and pancha.

Rana Daggubati posed in a kurta-pancha and face mask. (reelsandframes/Instagram) Rana Daggubati posed in a kurta-pancha and face mask. (reelsandframes/Instagram)

The couple got engaged in May this year. They also celebrated their haldi ceremony recently, for which Miheeka opted for a bohemian look in a canary yellow lehenga and headband and earrings made of cowrie shells while Rana wore a white kurta and pancha. The wedding is scheduled for today, August 8, 2020.

