scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 08, 2020
Top News

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj pose in gorgeous outfits for their mehendi ceremony

Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj wedding: For the occasion, the bride-to-be wore a custom-made raspberry pink lehenga and jacket

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: August 8, 2020 12:20:28 pm
Rana Daggubati miheeka bajaj mehendi ceremony Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj recently held their mehendi ceremony. (Source:reelsandframes/Instagram)

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj are all set to get married. Before the main wedding event, the couple held their mehendi ceremony recently.

For the occasion, the bride-to-be wore a custom-made raspberry pink lehenga and jacket by Arpita Mehta. The intricately embroidered bright ensemble seemed a perfect fit for the special day. The jacket, well-fitted around the waist, accentuated her figure while the plunging neckline and dori design on the back added to the oomph.

Rana Daggubati miheeka bajaj mehendi ceremony Miheeka Bajaj looked pretty in a pink lehenga. (Source: reelsandframes/Instagram)

Miheeka teamed the lehenga with a mang teeka by Krsala Jewellery, made with polkis and pearls in 18 karat gold. Her earring featured Russian emeralds, pink tourmalines and polkis in 22 karat gold.

miheeka bajaj Miheeka posed in a lehenga with dori design on the back. (Source: arpitamehtaofficial/Instagram)

The gorgeous bride-to-be completed her look with kohl eyes and bright lipstick. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Tamanna Rooz. Miheeka left her hair open.

Read| Samantha Akkineni turns heads at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s haldi ceremony

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, looked dapper in a Kunal Rawal beige kurta and pancha.

Rana Daggubati miheeka bajaj mehendi ceremony Rana Daggubati posed in a kurta-pancha and face mask. (reelsandframes/Instagram)

The couple got engaged in May this year. They also celebrated their haldi ceremony recently, for which Miheeka opted for a bohemian look in a canary yellow lehenga and headband and earrings made of cowrie shells while Rana wore a white kurta and pancha. The wedding is scheduled for today, August 8, 2020.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone is our OG fashion queen during transit; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 08: Latest News

Advertisement