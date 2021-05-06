Ramadan 2021: Gauahar Khan looks ravishing in this red ensemble

The holy month of Ramadan is nearing its end and people across the world are gearing up to celebrate Eid in their own special yet socially distanced ways. For Gauahar Khan, it is all about spending quality time with her loved ones and well, dressing up and giving major festive fashion goals!

We must admit that each of her looks leaves us impressed — a little more than the last one.

Check out her latest fashion outing below.

She kept it simple in ethnic wear. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) She kept it simple in ethnic wear. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) Gauahar shared a series of pictures looking lovely in a bright red custom-made kurti and matching cigarette pants set which featured pretty embroidery in golden thread. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png The look was put together with a pair of gold earrings. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) The look was put together with a pair of gold earrings. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) Styled with a pair of deep red juttis with mirror work, she kept it minimal when it came to accessories. For makeup, she went for a flawless base with a hint of eyeliner and red lips. We love how the look turned out! (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram) We love how the look turned out! (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram)

Prior to this, she was seen in a blue kurti set styled with a floral dupatta featuring a scallop border. Check out the look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

What do you think of her latest look?

