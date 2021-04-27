scorecardresearch
Ramadan 2021: Gauahar Khan looks gorgeous in her latest pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2021 2:10:34 pm
gauahar khanGauahar Khan shared the photos on Instagram (Photo: Gauahar Khan/Instagram)

For the second time in a row, the holy month of Ramadan is being celebrated differently. The present toned-down version has us socially distancing from our loved ones but there are always little ways to cheer our spirits up. There is nothing like dressing up a bit and looks like Gauahar Khan agrees too. Recently she took to Instagram to share the details of her recent outfit.

READ |We love Gauahar Khan's lehenga set in latest pic with Zaid Darbar

She shared the pictures with the caption, “#ramadan2021 💛 what’s ur fave shade of blue ???? I love this sky blue, but my fave is royal blue …..”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Khan was seen in a kurti set consisting of an A-line sky colour kurti featuring a U-shaped neck. The ensemble was paired with straight cut pants which had a scalloped lace-like detailing.

She kept it simple with her jewellery. (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram)

The set from Misri By Meghna Nayyar was styled with a floral print dupatta which too had a golden scallop border. Keeping her makeup simple, she went for soft and fluffy brows with a hint of blush and sleek winged eyeliner. For the jewellery, she opted for a dainty set and completed the look with an embellished pair of juttis.

What do you think about her look? (Photo: gauaharkhan/ Instagram)
READ |‘We have not had a honeymoon yet’: Gauahar Khan talks about her ‘crazy’ life after marriage

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan)

Prior to this Khan was seen in a Chikankari kurti with an ombré blue effect. Paired with white cigarette pants, the look was completed with a pair of juttis and a pair of basic diamond studs.

PHOTOS |From patialas to anarkalis: A look at Gauahar Khan's extensive ethnic collection

If you are looking for a bit of inspiration this Ramadan to dress up, then take a look here — the actor’s looks are a lesson in ethnic fashion.

