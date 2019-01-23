Toggle Menu
Have you seen the magical, showstopping Ralph & Russo bridal gown yet?

Ralph & Russo recently showcased their haute couture collection at the Couture Spring 2019 fashion show in Paris. The designers took inspiration from Mexican film actor Maria Felix and other stars of the 'Golden Age of Hollywood Cinema".

Ralph & Russo recently showcased their Spring 2019 couture collection in Paris. (Source: AP)

British designer duo Ralph & Russo recently presented their haute couture collection at the Couture Spring 2019 fashion show held in Paris. For their latest creations, the designers took inspiration from Mexican film actor Maria Felix and other stars of the ‘Golden Age of Hollywood Cinema”.

We like what we saw on the ramp but it was the bridal gown, worn by supermodel Elsa Hosk, that got our attention. Dressed in an off-shoulder white ball-room gown featuring a broad neckline complete with intricate beads, Hosk managed to pull off the look really well. The floral crown, teamed with a delicate semi-sheer veil, made for a stunning addition to her outfit.

Elsa Hosk in the Ralph & Russo bridal gown. (Source: AP)
Elsa Hosk in the Ralph & Russo bridal gown at the Spring 2019 show. (Source: AP)

About the collection, the designers took to Instagram to explain the inspiration behind it, “Vibrant and vivacious, #RalphAndRusso’s #SpringSummer2019 #HauteCouture collection is a celebration of Latin American femininity and tribute to the stylish legacy of #LaDoña, the beloved #MariaFelix, her empowered persona, daring sensuality and spirit of fashion beyond fear.”

On another post, the designers said, “Unravelled and reinterpreted, the collection is a rich samba a la Mexicana of sixties pop colours, at once playful, alluring and reminiscent of the unparalleled glamour portrayed by Felix and the stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood Cinema.”

Take a look at the other ensembles from the collection:

Advertising
Ralph & Russo collection. (Source: AP)
Models walk the ramp in Ralph & Russo. (Source: AP)

What do you think about the bridal gown?

