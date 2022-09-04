Ralph Lauren shares deets of JLo, Ben Affleck’s wedding ensembles, including bride’s three ‘timeless’ gowns

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck won several hearts when they recently tied the knot this year for a second time, after rekindling their relationship last year.

Quite a solid couple during the early 2000s, the Hollywood stars got engaged and then eloped to Las Vegas earlier this year after almost two decades of calling off their last engagement. Announcing the news in her ‘On The JLo’ newsletter, Lopez shared glimpses of the ‘Bennifer’ wedding, which exuded grace and elegance; the bride was a vision in white, and both she and her groom donned custom Ralph Lauren ensembles.

Taking the audience behind all that went behind creating the duo’s ensembles, designer Ralph Lauren took to Instagram to reveal the intricate details of the well-crafted gown(s) and tux that JLo and Ben were “blessed in” as they made an appearance for their big day.

Lopez aced three of the custom Ralph Lauren gowns during her intimate wedding ceremony, and was a sight to behold in each one of them.

“Crafted by a team of artisans in our atelier, each gown featured a mix of time-honored details and enduring workmanship — from hand-embroidered embellishments to intricate construction and beyond,” wrote Ralph Lauren.

Calling them “modern heirlooms for a timeless romance,” the gown she walked down the aisle in was a “custom handkerchief gown that reimagines a turtleneck column dress with the addition of a dramatic ruffle hem,” Ralph stated.

Diving into the details, he explained, “More than 1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 1,640 feet of fabric were cut into ruffles and attached by hand, creating a voluminous, romantic skirt. Each handkerchief becomes a nostalgic keepsake and a modern heirloom, while the intricate constructed ruffled sleeves become a statement in craftsmanship and dignified design.”

The second custom bridal gown was an amalgamation of “time-honored details and artisanal workmanship.” Talking about the details, Ralph said, “A spectacular collection of Swarovski crystals embellish the gown’s keyhole neckline for a striking contrast between drama and simplicity.”

But what left netizens stunned was the third masterpiece in which JLo hosted an exclusive performance amid her wedding ceremonies. Looking absolutely divine, the final ensemble for the evening “spotlights a cascading embroidery of silk tulle, pearls, and crystals, realised by 30 artisans and 700 hours of handiwork.”

Complementing all of his wife’s attire was Affleck who looked charming in a tux — in the colour palette of black and white — that was teamed with a “formal one-button peak tuxedo jacket with a double-pleated trouser and narrow piqué bib shirt.”

