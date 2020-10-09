Can you guess the price of these paint-splattered overalls by Ralph Lauren?

The outfit is made from Japanese cotton. (Photo: Screengrab/ Ralph Lauren)

A few weeks back, Gucci had launched a variety of blue jeans with fake grass stain, as part of its 2020 Fall/Winter collection for men: check it out here. And now it is Ralph Lauren that has introduced paint-splattered overalls. As expected, the brand’s latest offering has left netizens confused, with some asking “Are the designers at Ralph Lauren okay?” and many even cracking jokes about the outfit’s cheeky price: “This lovely piece is available from @RalphLauren for just £620. I’ll do it for you for £50…”

If you too want to check out the much-talked-about outfit, all you need to do is scroll down:

READ| Gucci’s new tartan dress for men aims to ‘disrupt toxic stereotypes’

The denim overalls cost £620. (Photo: Screengrab/ Ralph Lauren) The denim overalls cost £620. (Photo: Screengrab/ Ralph Lauren)

If you fancy a laugh just know Ralph Lauren are selling an overall with paint splatter for £620 😂 pic.twitter.com/h6fdwCJewO — Jay (@warmyourhome) October 8, 2020

This lovely piece is available from @RalphLauren for just £620. I’ll do it for you for £50… pic.twitter.com/DtbRmmKOi6 — Penny James (@pennyjamesTV) October 8, 2020

What do you think about the outfit?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd