Friday, October 09, 2020
Can you guess the price of these paint-splattered overalls by Ralph Lauren?

According to the brand, the overalls are "made from Japanese cotton satin with the reverse side facing out. Utility pockets. Allover paint splatters"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 9, 2020 12:30:48 pm
The outfit is made from Japanese cotton. (Photo: Screengrab/ Ralph Lauren)

A few weeks back, Gucci had launched a variety of blue jeans with fake grass stain, as part of its 2020 Fall/Winter collection for men: check it out here. And now it is Ralph Lauren that has introduced paint-splattered overalls. As expected, the brand’s latest offering has left netizens confused, with some asking “Are the designers at Ralph Lauren okay?” and many even cracking jokes about the outfit’s cheeky price: “This lovely piece is available from @RalphLauren for just £620. I’ll do it for you for £50…”

If you too want to check out the much-talked-about outfit, all you need to do is scroll down:

READ| Gucci’s new tartan dress for men aims to ‘disrupt toxic stereotypes’

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The denim overalls cost £620.  (Photo: Screengrab/ Ralph Lauren)

Listed on Ralph Lauren’s official website, the paint-splattered dark blue denim boiler suit is priced at £620 (INR 58,724). The overall features dirt and paint smeared intensely on the knees. It is said to have been “made from Japanese cotton satin with the reverse side facing out. Utility pockets. Allover paint splatters.”

READ| Special ‘dissent’ necklace worn by Ruth Bader Ginsburg back on sale

The overalls are smeared with fake paint. (Photo: Screengrab/ Ralph Lauren)

READ| How fashion, makeup brands are playing their part in the US elections like never before

Netizens, obviously, did not feel great about it and did not leave any stone unturned to express the same. Check out some reactions below:

What do you think about the outfit?

