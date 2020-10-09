Can you guess the price of these paint-splattered overalls by Ralph Lauren?

A few weeks back, Gucci had launched a variety of blue jeans with fake grass stain, as part of its 2020 Fall/Winter collection for men: check it out here. And now it is Ralph Lauren that has introduced paint-splattered overalls. As expected, the brand’s latest offering has left netizens confused, with some asking “Are the designers at Ralph Lauren okay?” and many even cracking jokes about the outfit’s cheeky price: “This lovely piece is available from @RalphLauren for just £620. I’ll do it for you for £50…”
If you too want to check out the much-talked-about outfit, all you need to do is scroll down:
Listed on Ralph Lauren’s official website, the paint-splattered dark blue denim boiler suit is priced at £620 (INR 58,724). The overall features dirt and paint smeared intensely on the knees. It is said to have been “made from Japanese cotton satin with the reverse side facing out. Utility pockets. Allover paint splatters.”
Netizens, obviously, did not feel great about it and did not leave any stone unturned to express the same. Check out some reactions below:
Neoliberalism at its best. https://t.co/9xhSHNDpVx
— Diego E. Barros (@diegoebarros) October 9, 2020
If you fancy a laugh just know Ralph Lauren are selling an overall with paint splatter for £620 😂 pic.twitter.com/h6fdwCJewO
— Jay (@warmyourhome) October 8, 2020
This lovely piece is available from @RalphLauren for just £620. I’ll do it for you for £50… pic.twitter.com/DtbRmmKOi6
— Penny James (@pennyjamesTV) October 8, 2020
What do you think about the outfit?
