Ralph Lauren’s Rs 44,800 Bandhini-inspired print cotton skirt is breaking the internet. Here’s why

Luxury fashion has often walked a fine line between inspiration and appropriation. Over the past few years, brands like Prada and Ralph Lauren have faced criticism for incorporating Indian design elements, such as Kolhapuri-style footwear and traditional Indian jhumkas, without acknowledging their origins.

The latest controversy involves Ralph Lauren’s Bandhini-print cotton skirt.

On Ralph Lauren’s official website, the product in question is listed as a “Print Cotton Wrap Skirt” under the Polo line. It is priced at Rs 44,800 and comes in a “Tie Dye Multi” colour-way. The product description highlights the visual appeal of the skirt, noting that it is “beautifully draped” and features a “vibrant design inspired by traditional Bandhini tie-dye techniques and motifs.”

While the description references “Bandhini tie-dye techniques,” it stops short of explicitly mentioning India, the craft’s origin, or the artisan communities associated with it.

This subtle omission has become the crux of the issue, with netizens questioning whether vague acknowledgement of inspiration is enough, especially when the design language is so clearly rooted in a specific cultural tradition.

Screengrab of various comments (Photo: Instagram/viralbhayani) Screengrab of various comments (Photo: Instagram/viralbhayani)

Bandhini skirt by Ralph Lauren (Photo: Website/ralphlauren.global) Bandhini skirt by Ralph Lauren (Photo: Website/ralphlauren.global)

Why Bandhani is more than just a ‘tie-dye technique’

Bandhani, also known as Bandhej, is one of India’s oldest textile arts, with a history that dates back centuries. The craft involves painstakingly tying thousands of tiny knots on fabric before dyeing it, resulting in dotted patterns. It is a time-intensive process that requires precision, patience, and generational knowledge.

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Beyond aesthetics, Bandhani carries cultural and emotional significance; it is often worn during weddings, festivals, and auspicious occasions. Reducing it to a generic dyeing method risks overlooking its heritage value and the communities that sustain it.

Where authentic Bandhani comes from in India

There are several places in India where Bandhani can be seen in its truest form. In Gujarat’s Jamnagar and Bhuj, artisans are known for their fine, detailed work and traditional motifs. Meanwhile, Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan bring their own distinctive colour palettes and patterns to the craft.

From local bazaars to curated handloom stores, authentic Bandhani pieces, from sarees to dupattas and skirts, are widely available at prices that directly support artisan communities.

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The Bandhani skirt controversy involving the American fashion house goes beyond a single product. It highlights an ongoing shift in consumer awareness, as buyers are no longer just interested in design but also in origin stories and ethical practices.

When global brands draw from traditional crafts, the expectation is no longer limited to aesthetic appreciation; it extends to recognition, transparency, and fair representation. Whether through collaborations, storytelling, or proper attribution, the fashion industry is being nudged towards a more responsible way of engaging with cultural heritage.