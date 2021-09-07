scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Must Read

Rakul Preet Singh’s style is simple, breezy and chic

From a suit set to a crop top-pants combo -- the actor can ace it all!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 7, 2021 8:00:40 pm
Rakulpreet Singh, Rakulpreet Singh fashion, Rakulpreet Singh fashionWhat do you think of her latest looks? (Photo: Rakul Singh/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh not only sets massive fitness goals, the actor also has an equally impressive style. Often spotted in the Maximum City, Rakul has yet again weaved magic with her accessible fashion choices.

In her latest Instagram pictures, the De De Pyaar De actor kept it simple yet uber stylish in an outfit from Saltz n Sand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

She was seen in a one-shoulder tie and dye crop top which was styled with a pair of cropped pants.

Keeping it extremely simple, the look was styled with golden hoops, white footwear and a hint of makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

Earlier, she was seen looking drop dead gorgeous in a white sequence suit set styled with a matching dupatta from Sew and You.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

A pair of statement earrings, small bindi, silver bangles and her dazzling smile completed the look.

