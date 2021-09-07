Rakul Preet Singh’s style is simple, breezy and chic

September 7, 2021 8:00:40 pm
Rakul Preet Singh not only sets massive fitness goals, the actor also has an equally impressive style. Often spotted in the Maximum City, Rakul has yet again weaved magic with her accessible fashion choices.
In her latest Instagram pictures, the De De Pyaar De actor kept it simple yet uber stylish in an outfit from Saltz n Sand.
She was seen in a one-shoulder tie and dye crop top which was styled with a pair of cropped pants.
Keeping it extremely simple, the look was styled with golden hoops, white footwear and a hint of makeup.
Earlier, she was seen looking drop dead gorgeous in a white sequence suit set styled with a matching dupatta from Sew and You.
A pair of statement earrings, small bindi, silver bangles and her dazzling smile completed the look.
