Actor Rakul Preet Singh keeps it cool with casual sequins; see pics

Actor Rakul Preet Singh’s fashion choices rarely go unnoticed. Chic and comfortable, her personal fashion is a win-win for all those who want to keep it simple yet trendy. In 2019, we witnessed shimmer and sequins become the biggest trends, with actors Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora, among others donning it. Here, we tell you how Rakul aced the sequined look in the best way possible. Take a look.

The actor stepped out for the screening of Love Aaj Kal in a wrap-sequined bodysuit in silver, which featured noodle straps. The bodysuit was teamed with a pair of washed-out boyfriend jeans in black. She added a belt which elevated the look manifolds and it was pulled together with sharp black ankle-length boots.

For her makeup, she went for a flawless base, with her under-eyes highlighted. Keeping her blush under-toned, she went for a pink lip with a hint of gloss. With slightly filled in eyebrows and a generous dose of mascara, her eyelids were highlighted with a brown eye-shadow. She gave accessories a miss, and went for a sleek pair of small hoops, instead.

Prior to this, she went for a sequined metallic dress with a sultry thigh-high slit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the one shoulder dress featured a long train which looked super glamourous. The actor went for soft smokey eyes and nude lip, with her hair tied in a messy low-ponytail. Take a look.

What do you think of her looks?

