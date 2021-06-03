Rakul Preet aces summer fashion; keeps it chic and comfortable

June 3, 2021 4:30:02 pm
Sardar Ka Grandson actor Rakul Preet Singh is giving us major summer fashion goals. The actor, who is busy promoting her latest film, was seen in a number of looks — all comfortable yet stylish.
Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul was most recently seen in an ensemble from Zwaan — a knotted neon green crop top paired with straight white pants. The look was fairly minimalistic but the dramatic trail elevated the look and how.
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat hairdo and dainty earrings.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In another look, she looked pretty in a white dress from Deepika Nagpal which featured structured sleeves. Styled with a matching waist belt, it was teamed with hot pink Steve Madden stilettos. Check out the pictures below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Here are some of her other looks from the promotions.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which one do you like the most?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-