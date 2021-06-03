Rakul Preet aces summer fashion; keeps it chic and comfortable

What do you think of her looks?

Sardar Ka Grandson actor Rakul Preet Singh is giving us major summer fashion goals. The actor, who is busy promoting her latest film, was seen in a number of looks — all comfortable yet stylish.

Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul was most recently seen in an ensemble from Zwaan — a knotted neon green crop top paired with straight white pants. The look was fairly minimalistic but the dramatic trail elevated the look and how.

Check out the pictures below:

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a neat hairdo and dainty earrings.

In another look, she looked pretty in a white dress from Deepika Nagpal which featured structured sleeves. Styled with a matching waist belt, it was teamed with hot pink Steve Madden stilettos. Check out the pictures below.

Here are some of her other looks from the promotions.

