scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read

Rakul Preet Singh ‘stands out’ in a strappy dress with thigh-high slit; see pics

The actor carried off the stylish ensemble by fashion designer Bennu Sehgall with oodles of glamour

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 7, 2022 10:50:56 am
rakul preet singhRakul Preet Singh is known for her impeccable style. (Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh not only sets major fitness goals, but she also thoroughly impresses with her impeccable fashion choices. The De De Pyaar De actor has an impressive style and keeps her fans updated with her looks — be it traditional or western.

Also read |Rakul Preet’s fashion choices are easy, chic and accessible; check them out

Recently, Rakul Preet shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page in which she was seen looking absolutely stunning in a white satin gown. Her caption read, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

 

The actor carried off the stylish ensemble — which featured a thigh-high slit and a backless design with noodle straps — by fashion designer Bennu Sehgall with oodles of glamour. Long diamond earrings, dainty bracelet, and a pair of stilettoes added the finishing touches.

Also read |Rakul Preet Singh’s style is simple, breezy and chic

Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul Preet opted for straight hair neatly partitioned at the center. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup comprising contoured cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, mascara , well done eyebrows and a nude lipstick.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

illustrations
In pictures: An artistic depiction of people’s relationship with the capital city
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 07: Latest News
Advertisement