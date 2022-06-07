Rakul Preet Singh ‘stands out’ in a strappy dress with thigh-high slit; see pics

Rakul Preet Singh not only sets major fitness goals, but she also thoroughly impresses with her impeccable fashion choices. The De De Pyaar De actor has an impressive style and keeps her fans updated with her looks — be it traditional or western.

Recently, Rakul Preet shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page in which she was seen looking absolutely stunning in a white satin gown. Her caption read, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

The actor carried off the stylish ensemble — which featured a thigh-high slit and a backless design with noodle straps — by fashion designer Bennu Sehgall with oodles of glamour. Long diamond earrings, dainty bracelet, and a pair of stilettoes added the finishing touches.

Styled by Anshika Verma, Rakul Preet opted for straight hair neatly partitioned at the center. She rounded off her look with minimal makeup comprising contoured cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, mascara , well done eyebrows and a nude lipstick.

