Rakul Preet Singh’s holiday in Maldives was all about stunning monokini looks

Rakul Preet Singh was recently enjoying her time in one B-town’s favourite destinations, Maldives, where she served some of her hottest looks.

The actor seemed to have a gala time in the island nation post the release of her film ‘Thank God‘. She gave us glimpses of her fun-filled vacation. In most of the photos, the actor was seen rocking vibrant swimsuits and bikinis. Posting the first such picture from the holiday, she wrote “#thankgod for a holiday,”.

In the picture, she was seen wearing an orange monokini with a long shrug and hair tied in a high bun. The actor look away from the camera as she gave a perfect beach pose.

In yet another monokini photo, she looked smoldering in a beautiful maroon monokini; the actor flaunted her smooth and toned legs. She styled the monokini with a printed long shrug with black lace on the borders. She left her hair loose as she got soaked in the sun and posed for the camera.

The next picture showed her playing in the water in another steal-worthy monokini. With her hair neatly tied in a high bun, she was all smiles. “Water baby for life,” she captioned the post.

Expressing her love for sunset, she shared a picture where she posed by the sea. “Sunset, starry nights and a happy girl,” she captioned the post. The midriff-baring black top teamed with a striped green bottom made her glow against the natural backdrop.

In another post captioned, “Cos island life is a vibe”, the ‘Doctor G‘ actor gave a sneak-peek into her water ride. Rakul, who seemed to be on a yacht, posed in a nude hued monokini, which she again styled with a matching long shrug, sky blue coloured earrings and sunnies.

Sharing another set of pictures from water villas, she wrote, “Life is as good as your mindset.”

In these pictures, Rakul rocked a brown coloured bikini styled with matching full-sleeved shrug. A golden chain with a pendant, nude makeup, a hat and black shades rounded off her look.

