Style alert: A look at ‘water baby’ Rakul Preet’s Maldives fashion diary

Trust B-town divas to make heads turn with their style, no matter where they go. So, it’s only expected of them to leave us swooning over their sartorial choices when they head for a relaxing getaway. As such, Rakul Preet, who was recently vacationing in the Maldives, served some impeccable beach fashion goals while living the ‘island life’.

The actor‘s travel wardrobe was all about chic and comfy ensembles – perfect for a holiday! To know more, read on.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Looking absolutely stunning, she wore a pair of bright yellow co-ords for a day by the water. It consisted of a yellow ribbed crop top paired with a matching bodycon skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

She summed up this minimal look with a hat and a pair of sunglasses.

ALSO READ | Zoë Kravitz wore the most ‘purr’-fect gown at the world premiere of The Batman

What’s more comfortable and stylish than a kaftan? Keeping the trend going, she paired a printed kaftan with a black monokini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

She left her hair open and wore a pair of sunglasses and a wristwatch to complete the look.

Rakul Preet looked lovely in an aqua blue backless dress which was held together with thin straps at the back. It featured black, white and printed blue stripes all over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Once again, she left her hair free and accessorised the look with a pair of silver hoops.

For a relaxing swim at the picturesque location, the actor opted for a bright pink swimwear set. “Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea and drink the wild air. #waterbaby,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!