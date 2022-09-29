Rakul Preet Singh looks ‘blacknificent’ in these looks; see pics

Rakul Preet Singh, who will next be seen in Doctor G, is not only an impressive actor but also a fitness and fashion enthusiast. As such, she not only shares updates about her fitness journey on her social media but also her experiments with style. Always keeping her best (fashion) foot forward, the actor loves to play with colours, trends, silhouettes, and patterns. But the one colour she aces is black!

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently, the De De Pyaar De star shared a series of pictures on her Instagram page in which she served massive high fashion goals in a black net jumpsuit. She aptly captioned the pictures: “Black mystique.”

The actor carried off the black bell bottom net jumpsuit featuring power shoulders and a round neckline with oodles of glamour. Long, sparkly leaf-shaped diamond earrings, a pair of black pumps, and bold red lips added the finishing touches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Tying her poker straight hair in a high ponytail, Rakul Singh rounded off the look with subtle eye makeup, well-done eyebrows, and bronzed cheeks.

Looks like Rakul Preet swears by the mantra — when in doubt, opt for black. A few days back, she was seen in an off-shoulder black dress in which, in her own words, she felt “blacknificent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

The outfit featured a plunging neckline, a high thigh slit, and short cape sleeves. Rakul Preet teamed the outfit with oxidised silver hoops and strappy heels.

Her way hairdo, well-contoured face, and nude brown lip shade complemented her look beautifully.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!