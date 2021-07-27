Rakul Preet looks lovely in this brocade ensemble

Rakul Preet often experiments with her outfits. Whether it is ethnic wear or elaborate gowns, the Sardar ka Grandson actor can ace all styles. As such, she was recently spotted looking lovely in an intricately designed ensemble from designer Payal Khandwala. The black straight-cut kurti was teamed with a pair of matching pants.

The brocade ensemble featured big floral work, along with intricate patterns on the yoke and hem. Keeping it extremely simple, she accessorised the look with stunning statement earrings.

Filled-in eyebrows, a lot of highlighter, a hint of colour on the lips, and hair parted in the centre completed the subtle look.

Khandwala’s designs are mostly reliant on elegant cuts, fluid silhouettes and vibrant colours.

The present design, then, was something different but no less impressive. Credit must also be given to Rakul Preet for pulling off the outfit with so much grace. Needless to say, she can really make ethnic outfits work. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her recent look?