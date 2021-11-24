‘Imperial iridescence’: When Rakul, Malaika, Kriti dazzled in sequin saris

Its been long since the sequin sari fever gripped Bollywood. But fashion designers continue to add to the dazzling trend with their exquisite creations.

And since we love bling, we enjoy the stylish appearances by our favourite fashionistas who also set massive fashion goals. So lets take a look at some such sparkly appearances.

Recently, actor Rakul Preet was spotted in a white and pink sequin sari from the designer Manish Malhotra that was paired with a hot pink blouse. The look was kept simple, completed with statement earrings and blow dried hair.

Prior to her, Malaika Arora was seen in a similar sari but in a different colour, and so was Kriti Sanon.

It is interesting how effortlessly sequin saris can be styled. You can style it in numerous ways — with statement danglers, a headband or a stylish choker. You can even ditch accessories and allow the outfit to speak for itself.

