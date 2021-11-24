scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
‘Imperial iridescence’: When Rakul, Malaika, Kriti dazzled in sequin saris

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 24, 2021 10:50:29 am
Rakulpreet Singh, Rakulpreet Singh fashion, Rakulpreet Singh fashionWhat do you think of her look? (Photo: Rakul Singh/Instagram)

Its been long since the sequin sari fever gripped Bollywood. But fashion designers continue to add to the dazzling trend with their exquisite creations.

And since we love bling, we enjoy the stylish appearances by our favourite fashionistas who also set massive fashion goals. So lets take a look at some such sparkly appearances.

Recently, actor Rakul Preet was spotted in a white and pink sequin sari from the designer Manish Malhotra that was paired with a hot pink blouse. The look was kept simple, completed with statement earrings and blow dried hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Prior to her, Malaika Arora was seen in a similar sari but in a different colour, and so was Kriti Sanon.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

It is interesting how effortlessly sequin saris can be styled. You can style it in numerous ways — with statement danglers, a headband or a stylish choker. You can even ditch accessories and allow the outfit to speak for itself.

