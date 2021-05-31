scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
Rakul Preet’s fashion choices are easy, chic and accessible; check them out

Styled by Anshika Verma, the looks were comfortable and can be easily replicated

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 11:40:52 am
Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet-starrer Sardar Ka Grandson recently dropped on Netflix. While the film received a mixed response, the leading actor has been impressing us with her fashion outings. Styled by Anshika Verma, her promotional looks have been comfortable and can be easily replicated.

In the first instance, Rakul was seen in a maxi dress from the label Jodi. The tie and dye print worked well making the outfit stand out. It featured plastic buttons at the front, along with puffy sleeves. The look was pulled together with pretty gold earrings and hair tied in a messy bun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

In the second look, she opted for knotted crop top from Moonstruck which was teamed with straight trousers from Appapop. Styled by Verma again, the look was kept simple and accessorised with a chic neckpiece and hair parted at the centre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

Here are some of her other looks from the promotions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anshika Verma (@anshikaav)

What do you think of her looks?

