Rakul Preet, Athiya Shetty and Neha Dhupia ramp walk at Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Day 3

Rakulpreet Singh, Athiya Shetty and Neha Dhupia walked the ramp on the third day of Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week SS’20. Along with the Bollywood stars, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi also turned showstopper for one of the designers Rahul and Anushka showcasing their spring collection.

Athiya Shetty walks the ramp for Mahima Mahajan

Athiya Shetty closed the show for designer Mahima Mahajan, wearing a navy blue choli with mirror work and heavy organza white coloured skirt with floral prints which was the theme of ‘Miroir’ collection. The actress looked ravishing as she walked the ramp in beachy waves and wore a statement diamond necklace to complete the look.

Mahajan’s ‘Miroir’ collection was a collaboration of fashion and functionality. Traditional embroidery was blending seamlessly with western silhouettes, creating the perfect balance between fluidity & structure. With her bespoke collection of fresh, whimsical designs, she wanted to reinforce the charisma of the modern woman and allowing her to express herself in a way that transcends contemporary design ideology.

Rakul Preet walking ramp for Designer Divya Reddy

Rakulpreet sashayed the ramp for designer Divya Reddy, wearing an off-white, sheer gown with a trail and heavily embellished with mirrors. The De De Pyaar De actor also adorned subtle make-up and a sleek hair-do.

The ‘Aagami’ collection as the name suggests in Hindi – future. Divya Reddy This collection is a tribute to the ones we lost and an awareness of the ones we have to preserve. The abstract yellow print is a tribute to the infamous Amazon fire which should be our awakening call. The embellishments depict flora and fauna that are rapidly extinguishing and is alarming.

Neha Dhupia walks the ramp for Nidhika Shekhar

Neha Dhupia, walking for designer Nidhika Shekhar. She completed her look with a golden choker, open straight hair and glossy make-up.