Rakul Preet embraces the ‘new normal’ airport look

Airport looks might have changed for good. (Source: Rakul Preet/Instagram | designed by Gargi Singh) Airport looks might have changed for good. (Source: Rakul Preet/Instagram | designed by Gargi Singh)

It needs no retelling that the time we are living in is different. Everything around us has changed, giving rise to extreme coping mechanism. For one, stepping out without a mask is no option at all. This has also altered the airport look as we knew it. Previously, Radhika Madan was seen wearing a face shield and mask at the airport and now Rakul Preet was seen leaving for Delhi from Mumbai after having taken adequate preventive measures.

The actor was seen in a white PPE kit with masks on and a pair of gloves.

The actor left for Delhi from Mumbai. (Source: Rakul Preet/Instagram) The actor left for Delhi from Mumbai. (Source: Rakul Preet/Instagram)

Prior to this, Madan was spotted at the airport wearing a white chikankari kurta and a pair of pants, and of course yellow gloves, a face shield and a mask in place. Sharing the picture, the actor had written, “Mai aa rahi hu Maa…”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was also seen travelling from New York from Los Angeles. She was seen wearing a hazmat or coverall suit, along a brown cape over it, a pair of protective glasses, a face mask and latex gloves. She documented it for a YouTube show. “I’m not going to lie to you and say I’m not nervous to take this flight…Coronavirus is real, it is serious…something a friend said to me is we cannot live in fear and it’s so true,” she said in the video.

Well, we might have to get used to this.

