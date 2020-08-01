Raksha Bandhan outfits: Here’s some celeb inspiration

Which is your favourite look? (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Alia Bhatt/ Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Which is your favourite look? (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Alia Bhatt/ Parineeti Chopra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

We agree that Rakshabandhan celebrations will be different this year, but you can always dress up and enjoy the festivities at home. If you are wondering what to wear on this special occasion, we have an easy celeb-inspired guide for you. Not only are most of the designs high on flowy silhouettes which is perfect for the summer season, they are also simple and elegant in their approach.

If that is your style, scroll down below to check out some chic looks.

If pastel colours are your vibe, you must check out this sky blue embroidered kurti worn by Karishma Tanna. It is simple but can easily be amped up with a pair of statement silver earrings and an interesting hairdo like mermaid braid!

Add an interesting twist to your look by teaming your kurti with a pair of matching dhotis this Rakshabandhan. Check out this gorgeous maroon toned dhoti set worn by Parineeti Chopra. The actor keeps it simple with a side-swept hairstyle and a pair of sleek earrings.

Brocade has stood the test of time, and no matter the occassion, it is perfect for all! Here, Karisma Kapoor stuns in this brocade kurti and pants set by Raw Mango. Play with colours and add some drama to your look — we are thinking red lips!

How about a pretty Anarkali this time? They are classic and comfortable. Here, Alia is seen wearing a simple blue printed Anarkali set. If you too are looking to wear something similar, go for either a kalamkari or an indigo print set. Accessorise with silver or gold jewellery, as per your preference, and you will be good to go!

But if you are temped to wear a sari, take a look at this simple pastel sari worn by Tara Sutaria. Go for a soft glam makeup look if you want to add a little glamour to your look, or simply accessorise with a pair of statement earrings or a choker.

