Raksha Bandhan makeup inspiration: Your search ends here

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the special bond between siblings. While the celebrations are different this time, you can always make it special for your brothers and sisters by calling them, gifting them or simply wishing them on the joyous occasion. Agreed that most of us are home today owing to the pandemic, but that mustn’t stop you from dressing up in that outfit you had planned to wear on Rakhi months ago!

But hey, even though your outfit is sorted, have you decided your makeup look? If no, and you are in need of some last-minute inspiration, your search ends right here. Take a look at these 5 easy-to-recreate looks that are sure to help you out. They are super easy and will barely take 15 minutes of your time!

If you are someone who wants to keep it simple today, then this is the look for you — the nude makeup look. First, make sure your base is in place (check out this guide to ace it seamlessly). Next, take a light brown eyeshadow and swipe it on your lids and then apply a hint of kohl on your lower lashline. Complete the look with a nude lip colour which can also double up as a blush.

However, if you are someone who wants to amp it up, take your cue from Kangana Ranaut. And we need not stress more that a perfect winged eyeliner is enough to make a statement. Add a hint of rosegold or red eyeshadow and match it with your lip colour.

If you have a rose pink or baby pink outfit, we suggest you go for this look. Make sure you focus on the eyes with a generous dose of mascara. Opt for a blush that can also work as an eyeshadow. Don’t forget your strobing cream for a lit-from-within glow!

You can also go for the everyday ‘no makeup’ makeup look this Raksha Bandhan. Bhumi Pednekar’s look, although simple, is pretty monochromatic. Make sure you have the same colour scheme, from your eyes to cheeks and the lips. The easiest way to go about the same is using a brown nude lip shade which can also be used on your cheeks, and a little pigment of the same can be used on your eyes.

If kohl-rimmed eyes are your thing, you will love Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look. Take a thin flat brush to clean any extra smudged kohl. Add mascara to make your eyes pop out and don’t forget to add a golden eyeshadow on your lids. If you do not have one, you could also go for your good old highlighter.

