Look your best this Raksha Bandhan with these six fashionable cues

No Indian festival is ever complete without a touch of fashion. Even in the pandemic, Indians have made sure they enjoy the festivities looking their best with matching masks and maintaining social distancing. So, why should Raksha Bandhan — which celebrates the bond between siblings, mainly brothers and sisters — be any different?

Parika Rawal, design head of Madame, shares some styling tips, outfit choices, and a variety of options that you can explore to make a fashionable choice to dress up for this Raksha Bandhan. Read on.

Skirt paired with a crop top

Skirts always add to the festive vibe and are easy to handle when paired with the right kind of tops, blouses, or shirts. You can opt for a pleated, A-line, full-length umbrella-style or an ankle-length skirt. An upcoming trend is to pair skirts with collared shirts. The shirt can be a plain white one or a colour of your choice while you can go for a heavy-looking skirt. This style, paired with the right kind of accessories and a high ponytail, will make you feel comfortable.

Kurta with trousers or jeans

If you want to look traditional yet feel comfortable, this is a pairing you must try. It helps retain the elements of comfort, with modern and classy vibes. You can complete this look by adding a bindi, bangles, and oxidized jewellery that allows the outfit to stand out while also keeping it simple and stylish. Kurtas can be straight fit, V-neck, sleeveless or three-quarter sleeves.

Ethnic maxi dresses

A full-length maxi dress is more like an urban look designed to look more traditional. It often gives an impression of a gown or a lehenga that adds its elegance through the flow of the fabric and a flared hem. It is often a minimalist look with subtle designs that adds a dash of royalty and class when worn along with jhumkas, heels, and light make-up. You can also opt for Indo-western ethnic maxi dresses like a self-design sleeve, woven maxi dress with an attached lining, and flounced hem. It is easy to accessorise with a good neckpiece and matching heels.

A-line dresses

If one really wants to stand out, choosing an A-line dress is a strong style statement. A solid print A-line dress with features like a V neck, bubble sleeve, flared hem, and slit on the front can give a very upbeat look to the outfit. You can also experiment with bright colours which is often a unique choice paired with long earrings and high heels. Another pattern in A-line dressing is a blouson dress that often is available in pastel, earthy and beige shades with a blouse pattern in the upper half of the dress, with a clinch on the waist, a flattering fit below the waist. This look can be completed with chunky bangles, gold heels, and minimum make-up.

Ethnic jacket

You can also consider a big cape over a lehenga and blouse and ditch the regular dupatta. The ethnic jacket look can also be combined with your favourite Indian saree by accessorizing it with a waistband, edgy belt, or a funky look to give it a western twist. The colour combination of pairing jackets with another outfit always adds a creative touch to the outfit.

Twinning outfits

Another way to style and stand out is to coordinate your outfit with your brother’s. There are a lot of twinning sets easily available which helps in defining the fun, jovial bond between siblings. You can also opt for quirky prints, cotton sets, or a theme-based outfit, designed specifically to match the taste of a brother and sister. Pastel shades like mint, pink, grey, peach have been preferred by most for Indo-western outfits and abstract prints. If the weather in your location is humid and hot, you can prefer cotton kurtis with mirror work, maxi dresses in georgette and chiffon materials.

