Our favourite looks of Rajkummar Rao during Stree promotions

There are only a few Bollywood actors who are seen experimenting with their outfits and one of them is Rajkummar Rao. Apart from his powerhouse acting, the 31-year-old has also delivered on the fashion front. Currently, Rao, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Stree has been seen upping his style game.

Here’s a roundup of some of our favourite looks from his promotional events.

Wearing a pair of blue Zara jeans and a white striped shirt from A.P.C., stylist Isha Bhansali teamed it with a floral print blazer from Jack and Jones. White sneakers and dark sunnies rounded out his look.

Joggers are definitely in fashion but pairing them with a printed patch shirt added the much needed X-factor to the look. The Rajesh Pratap Singh ensemble was teamed with Gucci sneakers and black sunglasses.

Bhansali added a formal touch to a pair of joggers by teaming it a white shirt and green blazer from Khanijo. A pair of statement Stella McCartney shoes added oomph to the look.

Once again, Rao let his jacket do the talking as he opted for a black one from Abraham and Thakore featuring white patch pockets. It was teamed with Zara denims and a white shirt.

This printed shirt from Abraham and Thakore, with the black blazer and blue jeans have all the trademark of a good outfit. Brown sneakers from Zara and black sunnies gave finishing touches to his look.

Polka dots are not only for women as Rao aces the trend by wearing a polka print shirt from Forever 21 teamed with black jeans and a white jacket by Abraham and Thakore. Gucci sneakers and Armani shades completed his look.

Rao looked dapper clad in a monochrome striped shirt, grey trousers and an ice blue T-shirt, all from Dhruv Vaish. White sneakers and a statement watch rounded off his look.

Dressed in an olive green suit teamed with an off-white shirt featuring an interesting collar, Rao made heads turn in the semi-formal attire, even though we think the black sandals could have been replaced with formal shoes or sneakers.

What do you think about Rao’s promotional looks? Let us know in the comments section below.

