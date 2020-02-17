Rajkummar Rao is out there giving fashion goals; check it out

Take cues from the actor if you are looking to update your wardrobe. (Photo: Instagram / Designed by Gargi Singh) Take cues from the actor if you are looking to update your wardrobe. (Photo: Instagram / Designed by Gargi Singh)

From his onscreen brilliance, with his first stint in Love, Sex aur Dokha to Stree, to his evolving style sense, Rajkummar Rao has come a long way. Sporting edgy casuals to graphic T-shirts, he has given us fashion goals with every outing, whether it is a weekend of golf or a Saturday night party.

We love the classy colour palette. He’s seen here in a cedar brown suit with a pair of well-fitted pants. He teamed it with a tortilla brown overcoat which goes seamlessly with the monochromatic brown suit. To pull it all together, he went for a pair of white and black oxford shoes, which add an element of colour.

Men, ditch your blue, black and grey suits! It is time to make things fiery and Rao is leading the way. Styled by Akshay Tyagi, the actor dons a currant red suit paired from Prima Czar with a candy red silk shirt. The suit has self-stripes adding a colourful element to the monochromatic outfit.

Often, men choose to stay away from prints as they’re wary of going overboard but, it is time to switch things up and style your favourite ensembles smartly. Here, the Queen actor is seen in a printed jacket with a pair of beige cargo pants tucked under black Chelsea boots. Switch to a pair of white sneakers if you want to tone it down.

Wondering what to do with your floral shirts this summer and how to wear them to work? Take your cue from the actor. He went for a blue shirt with white floral prints from Paul Smith which look adorable. Styled by Anisha Jain, the floral shirt was teamed with an azure blue suit which pulled the entire look together.

Rajkummar Rao loves suits and well, we aren’t complaining because it is a respite from the plain ones. He’s not one to settle for compromise and it shows. Here, he has donned a Sahil Aneja suit in cedar brown with an imprint of bears outlined in red, paired with shiny oxford shoes in brown. The red high-neck knitwear adds a pop of colour.

