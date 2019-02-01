Rajkummar Rao aces street style, one appearance at a time

Rajkummar Rao is one of the few Bollywood actors who experiments with his sartorial choices. The powerhouse of talent is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and so far, he has clearly impressed us with his style.

Here’s a roundup of some of our favourite looks from his promotional events:

While attending radio interviews to promote his next film, Rao was clad in a pair of jeans from Jack and Jones that he teamed with a black Calvin Klein sweater. Stylist Isha Bhansali added a pop of colour to his outfit by layering it with a rust orange bomber jacket from Unit by Rajat Suri. With shoes from Ferragamo and funky shades from Thom Browne, the actor looked quite dapper.

Rao also made an appearance in a blue and black striped three-piece suit by NM Design Studio from the Spring/Summer’19 collection and accessorised the outfit with black shoes from Gucci.

Clad in an all-black outfit from Zara, Rao paired his attire with a red biker jacket from Theorem and Stella McCartney.

During another promotional event, the Stree actor was seen wearing a camouflage hoodie from H&M teamed with Zara denims and a leather puffer jacket by Perona. Black high top sneakers from Prada and statement aviators completed his look well.

Dressed in a pair of black jeans from Diesel teamed with a quirky printed, black leather sweatshirt from Dsquared2, Rao looked smart. White sneakers from Jimmy Choo and black sunnies rounded off his look.

What do you think of Rao’s latest looks?