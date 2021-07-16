scorecardresearch
Friday, July 16, 2021
#DishulWedding: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar look stunning in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits

The bride and groom looked absolutely lovely -- check out the stunning pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2021 3:50:13 pm
The couple looked lovely. (Source: RKV_kingofhearts/Instagram |Designed by Abhishek Mitra)

After much anticipation, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 16. As expected, pictures from their fairytale wedding have gone viral on social media and in the photos shared, the couple looked absolutely lovely.

The groom looked dapper in an off-white “resham and gold zardozi sherwani paired with an inner kurta churidar” from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s collection. Taking to Instagram, the designers added: “An absolutely regal gold safa kamarband gath joda with gota details and custom juttis featuring heavy intricate heavy embroidery provide the final flourish.

It was Disha, however, who looked absolutely radiant and stole the show in a bright red ghagra from the designers’ Dancing Peacock range. “The circular head dupatta in pink features stunning abla embroidery. A gath joda with gold detailing completes the utterly romantic look,” the designers shared. Her look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece, matching earrings, a maangteeka and nath.

Check out the pictures here.

ALSO READ |#DishulWedding: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar complement each other at mehendi ceremony

Their fans have been sharing photos from the wedding, and in one of them the singer can been down on his kneed for his now partner.

Prior to this, pictures from their mehendi and haldi ceremonies were shared all over the Internet.

We can’t wait for more pictures!

