Saturday, July 17, 2021
Disha Parmar looks gorgeous in sequin sari, Rahul Vaidya dons monochrome suit at reception party

Here are some details about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's reception look

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2021 1:25:20 pm
rahul vaidya, disha parmarRahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar posing in their reception party outfits. (Source: dollyouup_bys/Instagram)

Newlyweds Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya dazzled in exquisite outfits at their reception party, held on the same day as the wedding.

Disha looked pretty in a sequin sari from Dolly J, matched with an embellished sleeveless blouse. The shimmery belt she wore around the pallu was eye-catching.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shradha Luthra🧿 (@dollyouup_bys)

The Woh Apna Sa actor wore minimal jewellery, saving the look from going over-the-top–her mangalsutra, a pair of earrings and bridal bangles (chuda). She rounded off the look with smokey eyes and a nude lip shade, while leaving her hair open in soft curls. Her makeup was done by Shradha Luthra.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shradha Luthra🧿 (@dollyouup_bys)

The overall look was put together by bridal stylist Rishabh and Jamazebi.

Also Read |#DishulWedding: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar complement each other at mehendi ceremony

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rishabh (@rishabhk24)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shradha Luthra🧿 (@dollyouup_bys)

Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a monochrome suit paired with a black shirt and a brooch.

For the wedding, the bride and groom pulled off a traditional wedding look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensembles. Rahul wore an off-white resham and gold zardosi sherwani while Disha went for a bright red intricately embroidered lehenga.

