From 16 lakh Rolex to 50k Tissot: Breaking down Raghav Chadha’s wrist game

Raghav Chadha’s wrist game at the Parliament is a balanced mix of Swiss luxury and everyday sport watches, offering timeless design and practicality. The politician’s choice in timepieces is as sharp and legendary as his debates. Effortlessly bridging the gap between rigorous public service and tailored prestige, Raghav Chadha has curated an absolutely flawless, highly versatile rotation.

Rolex Submariner

Leading the collection are standout pieces from Rolex, especially the Submariner Date in Oyster steel. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic dive watches ever made, its estimated market value is around Rs 16 lakh.

Manufactured by Rolex from a hard, corrosion-resistant ceramic, the Cerachrom bezel insert is virtually scratchproof. The brand says that the luminescent capsule on the zero marker ensures legibility, no matter how dark the environment. The bezel’s knurled edge is carefully designed to offer excellent grip underwater, even with gloves. Known for its durability, water resistance, and clean design, it remains a benchmark in luxury sports watches.