From 16 lakh Rolex to 50k Tissot: Breaking down Raghav Chadha’s wrist game

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Raghav Chadha’s wrist game at the Parliament is a balanced mix of Swiss luxury and everyday sport watches, offering timeless design and practicality. The politician’s choice in timepieces is as sharp and legendary as his debates. Effortlessly bridging the gap between rigorous public service and tailored prestige, Raghav Chadha has curated an absolutely flawless, highly versatile rotation.
Leading the collection are standout pieces from Rolex, especially the Submariner Date in Oyster steel. Widely regarded as one of the most iconic dive watches ever made, its estimated market value is around Rs 16 lakh.
Manufactured by Rolex from a hard, corrosion-resistant ceramic, the Cerachrom bezel insert is virtually scratchproof. The brand says that the luminescent capsule on the zero marker ensures legibility, no matter how dark the environment. The bezel’s knurled edge is carefully designed to offer excellent grip underwater, even with gloves. Known for its durability, water resistance, and clean design, it remains a benchmark in luxury sports watches.
Also part of the lineup is a Rolex Datejust in Oyster steel with a smooth bezel, valued at approximately Rs 12 lakh.
According to Rolex’s official website, since its creation in 1945, the Datejust has continued to reinvent itself while symbolising Rolex’s definition of classic elegance. A milestone in watchmaking history, the Datejust was the first self-winding, waterproof chronometer wristwatch with a window displaying the date at 3 o’clock on the dial. Featuring rows of five metal links, it is known for its fluid contours and elegant clasp, which bring further distinction to the model. This unique combination was further enhanced in 1953 with the magnifying effect of the Cyclops lens on the display.
On the sportier side, the collection includes multiple pieces from TAG Heuer, such as the Formula 1 Chronograph (around ₹2.64 lakh) and the standard Formula 1 model (approx. ₹1 lakh), both known for their racing-inspired design and practical functionality.
Inspired by McLaren Formula 1 team, Formula 1 series is an ultimate racing chronograph watch. The brand says that TAG Heuer Formula 1 is complemented with a quartz movement and a date window at 3 o’clock position, and is worn by champion drivers.
There’s also the Tissot Chrono XL Classic with a blue dial, priced at near ₹50,000.
According to their website, this collection from Tissot was launched in the early 2000s to meet the demands of sport enthusiasts looking for reliable, precision-driven watches that bring Swiss craftsmanship to the field. High-contrast dials and luminescent markers enhance legibility in all lighting conditions, with straps available in rubber, leather, or stainless steel for maximum comfort and flexibility. These watches cater to active lifestyles and are designed with performance, durability, and style in mind.
To conclude, we can say that Chadha’s collection reflects a preference for recognisable, functional, and versatile timepieces—combining heritage luxury with everyday usability rather than focusing solely on ultra-rare collectibles.