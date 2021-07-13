scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Radhika Madan has taken her fashion game several notches higher; these pics are proof

The Angrezi Medium actor was spotted in several different looks and impressed every single time!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 13, 2021 8:10:50 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Sukriti Grover/Instagram)

Radhika Madan’s style has evolved and how. The Angrezi Medium actor was recently spotted in several different looks and impressed every single time.

Styled by Sukriti Grover, she was first spotted in an ensemble from Rare London which consisted of an off-shoulder top teamed with a tan-colored button down pencil skirt.

The look was completed with filled-in eyebrows and hair parted at the centre. Check out the pictures below.

In the second look, she nailed a deadly combination — neon green and sequins. We like how she styled an off-shoulder neon green top with a shiny black skirt. The look was completed with hair styled in curls.

Take a look at the stunning pictures.

Taking things several notches higher, the actor was also spotted in a green knotted top styled with a matching skirt. The all-green look worked really and full points to the actor for pulling it off it so effortlessly.

Check out the dazzling photos here.

What do you think of her looks?

