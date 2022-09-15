Radhika Madan aces this risqué all-black look at TIFF 2022

The Toronto International Film Festival 2022, which will conclude on September 18, has witnessed some incredible fashion moments as celebrities stepped out to celebrate their films in unmatchable attire. Adding to the event’s glamour quotient was actor Radhika Madan, who attended the film festival for the world premiere of her film Kacchey Limbu along with co-stars Ayush Mehra and Rajat Barmecha.

Keeping it risqué and edgy, Radhika ditched the shirt for a custom Neeta Lulla tuxedo suit consisting of a stunning black cropped blazer, featuring an uneven hemline and lapel collars, teamed with a pair of straight pants. What caught our attention was the sleek gold body chain which took her look to another level.

Styled by Amandeep Kaur, the actor accessorised the look with a broad golden choker, studs, and rings. A pair of pointed black stilettos from Christian Louboutin rounded off her look.

To add the finishing touches, Radhika opted for kohled eyes, filled-in eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks and nude lip colour.

Also in attendance at the TIFF 2022, was Shabana Azmi for the premiere of her film, What’s Love Got to Do with It? Keeping it graceful as ever, she wore a red and pink Banarasi sari with golden work on the border and paired it with a purple blouse.

Leaving her hair open, the evergreen star accessorised the look with a gold choker and a bracelet.

