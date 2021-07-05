Summer fashion: Radhika Madan wows in a pop pink crop top and matching pants

The actor shared the look with the caption 'Color me Ishq'. (Source: Radhika Madan/ Instagram)

Radhika Madan not only wins praises for her acting skills, but she is also equally impressive with her fashion choices. Often seen experimenting with her looks, Radhika loves playing with colours and her latest outfit is proof of the same.

The Ray actor was recently seen in a pink-on-pink look and looked really pretty. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the co-ord set from July Issue comprised a strappy crop top with back criss-cross drawstring detail and matching cropped pants. Golden hoops and vibrant blue heels completed the look.

Check out the pictures below:

If you are wondering how much the ‘Bree Co-ord’ costs, then allow us to tell you that it is priced at Rs 6,999 on the label’s website.

But it is not just this, Radhika always believes in keeping her best fashion foot forward.

Look at some of her other latest looks:

She was recently seen looking resplendent in an Anavila ensemble — a pale pink kurti set teamed with a bloom garden coat. Styled by Pallak Shah, ethnic statement earrings and messy hairdo completed the look.

She looked equally stylish in this blue denim and bright red off-shoulder crop top. The red heels stood out and how.

She also looked gorgeous in this sunshine yellow lehenga set by Ridhi Mehra. We love how it was styled in a simple yet chic way.

What do you think about her bright looks?

