Radhika Madan or Malavika Mohanan: Who wore this Manish Malhotra sequin sari better?

Whose look do you like the most? (Source: Radhika Madan, Manish Malhotra/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

If there was one fashion rage last year, it was the sequin sari. This is a new year but seems like the trend is here to stay.

Recently, two actors were seen in the famous Manish Malhotra sequin sari — Radhika Madan and Malavika Mohanan. It is interesting to see how different and gorgeous they both looked in the design that is still as good as new.

The designer shared Malavika’s photos and the actor looked lovely in the sage green sequin sari. This was teamed with a satin sleeveless blouse. The look was pulled together with hair let loose and bright lip shade.

Check out the pictures below.

Radhika, on the other hand, wore a grey sequin sari. The Angrezi Medium actor looked beautiful as she completed the look with her characteristic nude make-up palette. The filled-in eyebrows and pale lip shade worked really well.

Prior to this, several actors have been spotted in the dazzling sari. Kiara Advani, too, was seen in a sage green sequin sari from the designer. The only thing different was the feather detailing at the hem. She completed the look with an off-shoulder blouse.

