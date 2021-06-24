Radhika Madan is a sight to behold in this Anavila ensemble

What do you think of her look?

Radhika Madan-starrer Ray is all set to stream on Netflix, and the actor is busy promoting it. Radhika, who often experiments with her looks was recently seen looking lovely in an Anavila ensemble which consisted of a pale pink kurti set teamed with a bloom garden coat. Styled by Pallak Shah, the look was accessorised with statement earrings.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, the Angrezi Medium actor was seen doing crunches in the pool. As incredulous as that sounds, it is true. She was seen in a faded orange top teamed with white shorts in the video which she captioned “Workout nahi miss karne ka!”

And while we wait for more pictures from her promotions, here are some of her other looks.

