scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Latest news

Radhika Madan is a sight to behold in this Anavila ensemble

Styled by Pallak Shah, the look was accessorised with statement earrings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 11:30:09 am
What do you think of her look?

Radhika Madan-starrer Ray is all set to stream on Netflix, and the actor is busy promoting it. Radhika, who often experiments with her looks was recently seen looking lovely in an Anavila ensemble which consisted of a pale pink kurti set teamed with a bloom garden coat. Styled by Pallak Shah, the look was accessorised with statement earrings.

ALSO READ |‘Workout nahi miss karne ka’: Radhika Madan does crunches in a pool

Check out the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

Radhika Madan is promoting Ray. (Source: PR Handout) Radhika Madan kept things simple and chic. (Source: PR Handout) The look was accessorised with statement earrings. (Source: PR Handout)

Prior to this, the Angrezi Medium actor was seen doing crunches in the pool. As incredulous as that sounds, it is true. She was seen in a faded orange top teamed with white shorts in the video which she captioned “Workout nahi miss karne ka!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

And while we wait for more pictures from her promotions, here are some of her other looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

What do you think of her recent looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Lalu Prasad Shaw, NFTs, NFTs in India, Lalu Prasad Shaw Bengal artist, indianexpress.com, terrain art, digital art shaw, who is lalu prasad shaw, south asian art,
Exhibition features modern Indian artist Lalu Prasad Shaw’s works with NFT certification

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 24: Latest News

Advertisement